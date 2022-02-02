GHMC seals 4 more commercial firms for flouting advertising rules

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) on February 1 shut four additional businesses for failure to pay pending penalty amounts given by the GHMC’s central enforcement cell.

Bajaj Auto Limited or Select Bajaj in Habsiguda, Santhosh Electronics and Appliances at Uppal junction, Omni Hospital in Kothapet, and Supraja Hospital in Nagole are among the four sealed businesses.

It is to inform that the following commercial establishments have been sealed by O/o Directorate of EV&DM, GHMC , for non payment of pending penalty amounts issued by CEC.

1. Select Bajaj, Hubsiguda

2. Santosh Electronics & Appliances, Uppal X road. 1/2 — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) February 1, 2022

Omni Hospital has a debt of Rs 10 lakh, Supraja Hospital has a debt of Rs. 8 lakh, Bajaj Auto Ltd. has a debt of Rs 3 lakh, and Santhosh Electronics and Appliances has a debt of Rs 1 lakh.

EV&DM had already shut five commercial enterprises in the city, including KLM Shopping Mall in Ameerpet, on January 29 for non-payment of pending penalty amounts. In Miyapur, the other four sealed enterprises were 14 Reels Plus, AVA Entertainment, Sanali Group, and Udbhav Hospital.

KLM Shopping Mall had a pending amount of Rs 38 lakhs, 14 Reels Plus had a pending amount of Rs 2.94 lakhs, AVA Entertainment had a pending amount of Rs 2.18 lakhs, Sanalai Group had a pending amount of Rs 38 lakhs, and Udbhav Hospital in Miyapur had a waiting amount of Rs 8.5 lakhs.

The establishments in question were subjected to necessary action for violating the GHMC’s advertisement regulation, with fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 38 lakh.

According to the advertisement rules, advertising banners beyond 15 feet above ground level are prohibited, and advertisements with flashing lights or non-static lighting will be authorised only with the approval of the authorities.

The present advertisement ordinance was updated in 2020 to increase public safety and the city’s ambience.