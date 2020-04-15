GHMC seals DMart store for flouting social distancing norms

Hyderabad: GHMC sealed DMart store located at LB Nagar for violating social distancing norms.

EVDM took video evidence at DMart store

As per the reports, the EVDM wing of GHMC took the video evidence of the violations at the store before sealing it.

Also Read Guidelines for management of containment zones in Hyderabad

It may be mentioned that the wing is responsible to check whether the social distancing norms are being followed at supermarkets or not.

It is reported that many supermarkets are flouting the norms despite the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

No treatment

As there is no treatment available for the COVID-19, the battle against coronavirus can only be won by following all lockdown and social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 644 whereas, the death toll climbed to 18.

