GHMC seeking personal details for Dharani portal; citizens cry foul

Hyderabad: Concerns of privacy are being raised by the citizens, after the GHMC sought sensitive details, such as Aadhaar number and caste of property holders, as part of its survey for the Dharani portal. The civic body started updating Non-Agricultural Property for Pattadar passbook (NAP-PPB) early this month.

In several areas, angry residents forced the GHMC teams to return as they refused to share information. Social media has also been flooded with complaints on the same. The column of specifying one’s caste is also being questioned by netizens.

#dharani portal getting updated @TelanganaCMO .

Employees collecting the data need a bit of orientation on mandatory details.Does the portal need to be updated with all fam member or owner & spouse? Every mem aadhar or owner? Thanks for asking the #Caste pic.twitter.com/tjAqTIOxYM — Kalyani Sharma (@KalyaniMuktevi) October 6, 2020

The survey is being conducted using an app called TS-NPB. The document collection mandates that officials link the Aadhaar number with the Pattadar passbook number. If the property holder does not have the Pattadar passbook, then the official has to pull the Aadhaar number from other sources of identity cards such as ESI card, food security card, Jandhan account, Aasara pension, Voter id and others.

If there is any joint property owner, then the bank details of the joint account holder must also be recorded in the application.

There is a lot of concern in the citizenry regarding #Dharani and the info being sought. Why ask for Aadhaar? I tried to get answers from bureaucrats who are connected to the TS NPB app a few days ago and it appeared that they were not willing to talk about it.#Telangana — syed mohammed (@syedmohammedd) October 9, 2020