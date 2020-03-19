GHMC shuts 140 public places in 3 days for violating Govt order

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed 140 commercial establishments in the past three days for disobeying the Government Order (GO) issued by the Telangana State Government for the closure of all places of public gatherings as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.



The firms include institutions, gyms, schools, Bars & Pubs who have been operating business and which is clearly a violation according to the law.

The Director EV&DM, GHMC on March 17 started its drive against the violators and closed over 66 public firms for disobeying the GO to close such public premises till March 31.

However, the World Health Organisation has declared COVID-19 as pandemic and directed all the state governments to initiate all such measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Government of Telangana on March 14 had issued orders G.O.Rt.No. 4 to stop the educational instructions till March 31, the GO also said that parks, theatres, museums, gyms, bars, and pubs including all public spheres till March 31.

The 18 teams of GHMC under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 read with all the enabling provision of Chapter III of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has sealed 52 institutions, 35 Gyms, 6 Schools, 5 Fitness studios, Study rooms, Bar, Restaurants, Function Halls, sports clubs and study halls all which have violated the orders issued by the government.

