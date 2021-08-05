GHMC starts awareness program on prevention of infectious diseases

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started an informative and awareness program for the public on how to prevent oneself from infectious diseases.

The slum localities of the city have been identified as the priority areas by the GHMC. The residents of the slum areas of Banjara Hills, Jambagh, Alwal, and Jubilee Hills on Wednesday have been explained about the awareness measures to prevent infectious diseases such as malaria and dengue.

In an interaction with the residents of the colonies, the GHMC officials advised the people to regularly clean the utensils and other kitchen equipment. They also reminded them that the water in the pots should regularly be changed.

This special program is conducted by the GHMC to reduce the number of malaria and dengue cases in the next 100 days. The localities that have been reporting a higher number of dengue cases and the places where mosquitoes breed have been sprayed with anti-mosquito repellents. The lakes near the Taj Banjara Hotel at Road No.1, Banjara Hills have been sprayed with chemicals using drones.