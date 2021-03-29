GHMC starts crackdown against mask rule violators, steel shop fine for 2K

Hyderabad: The authorities in Telangana have started crackdown on those violating the face mask rule. In the latest an commercial establishment in Hyderabad was fined after they found its management flouting the rule.

A team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have conducted a surprise visit at Dhanalaxmi Steels at Fateh Nagar in city and found that none of its staff was complying the mask rule.

The GHMC have immediately fined under the HMC act and issued a challan of Rupees two thousand.

Amid surge of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the Government has made it compulsory use of mask and warned of action against the violators.