GHMC starts identifying dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started identifying dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad.

Monsoon in Hyderabad

This exercise started keeping in view of the monsoon in the city.

GHMC has identified many building in dilapidated condition in Charminar, Goshamahal, Secunderabad and Khairtabad.

Serving the notice to the owners of such buildings, the corporation has asked them to vacate the structure.

GHMC to demolish dilapidated buildings

Giving the details of the exercise, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that instructions have been issued to identify buildings in dilapidated condition and demolish them.

During monsoon season, the city receives moderate to heavy rainfall. In some instances, the collapse of walls takes place resulting in loss of lives.

To avoid any untoward incident during the rainy season, GHMC is gearing up to take all precautionary steps.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.