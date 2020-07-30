GHMC takes various measures for mosquito menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC is taking various measures to control the mosquitoes menace in the city. One of the measures is focusing on all along the Musi River, starting from Bapu Ghat to Nagole stretch of 21 Kms . The Musi flows through four zones, Khairthabad, Charminar, LB Nagar and Secunderabad, consisting of 14 divisions.

To take up anti larva operations along the Musi, three special units formed with 50 workers headed by two Assistant Entomologists under supervision of two senior entomologists who will monitor the ALO operations. For spraying along Musi a special Drone is pressed into service along with six mounted fogging machines. Further, 15 portable fogging machines also allotted to take- up fogging in surrounding areas of Musi to control the spread of mosquitoes. With the co-operation of Musi River front Development Corporation GHMC is taking up ALO operations. Desilting works also going with 15 JCBs, two Phanta Machines thatenable free flow of water by MRDCL. With the all above activities, the breeding of mosquitoes and menace will reduce substantially.

Simultaneously, to kill mosquitoes, mosquito killer machines will be provided at Bapughat, Laxminagar Colony and Jiyaguda. Each killer machine affects the surrounding area of one kilometre to attract and kill mosquitoes. Areas all along Musi, Yerra Kunta Lake, Shamshan Ghat, Purana pul Bridge, High Court Nayapool Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Bhadrapur housing Board colony to Shashanghat, S.M.Guda to H.V. Colony, Miralam Tank, Palle Cheruv, Attapur areas that are mosquito prone, apart from ALO operations fogging operations also being conducted.

Anti-larva operations taken up at the following places where there is scope of heavy breeding sources.

Attapur Bridge to Dilsuknagar Bus Depot

Yerafnagar nala Banjara hills to Husssain Sagar

Domulguda Nala

Viceroy Hotel to Musi River

Bala Nagar to Hussain Sagar

Kalasi Guda Nala to Secunderabad Cantonment to Hussain Sagar

Chilkalguda Nala

