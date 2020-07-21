GHMC to be vigilant regarding slaughtering of camels

Hyderabad: The High Court for the State of Telangana in its orders dated July 17, 2020 in WP (PIL) No. 136 of 2020 has held that cruelty towards animals is prohibited under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the transportation of camels out of Rajasthan is prohibited and it is the duty of the state to ensure that camels are not being transported and slaughtered in the name of “tradition”, the court said.

In compliance to the orders of the High Court, eight teams comprising of GHMC Officers, Police and Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Departments are constituted for joint inspection of legal and illegal slaughterhouses in the GHMC limits to check the illegal slaughtering of camels and other prohibited animals.

Hence, the GHMC has informed not to engage in the transportation of camels, illegal slaughtering of camels and the sale of camel meat in the GHMC limits. Any contravention of the above is punishable as per the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, GHMC Act, 1955, and under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code which attracts imprisonment up to five years or with fine or with both.