GHMC to begin groundwork for elections

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun laying the groundwork for the corporator elections which are likely to be held early next year.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Tuesday appointed nodal officers to attend various pre-election activities and reviewed arrangements in anticipation of the State Election Commission issuing the notification for ordinary elections.

The cmmissioner reviewed with nodal officers the electoral rolls preparation, appointment of returning, Assistant returning officers, appointment of masters trainers to train polling staff, procurement of election material, IT related issues, webcasting, enforcement teams to implement code of conduct, polling staff, polling material distribution, reception, counting centers identification, basic amenities and micro observers.

Further, Lokesh Kumar instructed polling stations to set up a complaint cell, call centre, media certificate and monitoring cell to scrutinize paid advertisements and to take up ‘SWEEP’ activities to create awareness on GHMC elections.

He also asked officers to follow the state elections instructions as issued from time to time, and directed the officials to set up a team to look after implementation of state elections orders and to take precautionary measures in the present prevailing situation during appointment of polling staff for training.