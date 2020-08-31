GHMC to develop 37 link roads in the city, says Mayor Rammohan

Hyderabad: To provide better infrastructural facilities to its citizens, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking up the construction of 37 missing link roads in the city. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday said that the first phase of the project is approved at a cost of Rs. 313 crore.

Of the 37, 10 link roads have been completed already and 18 more are under progress.

The construction of the missing link roads aims to ease traffic congestion, especially those connecting the IT and business corridors said the Mayor while inspecting different works in Serilingampally Zone. Apart from developing missing link roads, construction of flyovers and underpasses was taken up under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), he said.

The Mayor also said that there has been a good response from people in parting their land required for taking up different development works and in opting for TDR in exchange for land. This positive approach on part of the citizens was reducing the financial burden on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) exchequer. So far, about Rs 250 crore worth TDRs were issued, he said.