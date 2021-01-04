GHMC to develop 57 more theme parks in city

Hyderabad: In a bid to create more green space in the city, the urban biodiversity wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday decided to develop more 57 theme parks in the city. The civic body had already developed around 20 theme parks.

It has been decided by the municipal corporation officials that they would renovate the existing parks of the city with more innovative elements and provide pleasure to a large number of city dwellers.

As part of its initiative, tenders were also invited for designs to develop the city’s largest Indira Park and Jalgam Vengala Rao Parks to international standards.

According to a GHMC official, of the proposed plan to build 57 theme parks, 16 will be in LB Nagar zone, six in Kukatpally zone, 10 in Serillingampally zone, eight in Secunderabad zone, 14 in Khairatabad zone and three in Charminar zone.

Further, the civic body officials also stated that the proposed parks include themes include science, eco-friendly, Batukamma (cultural festival of the Telangana), wonder, illusion, knowledge, Japanese, Mughal Garden, Nizam, Qutub Shahi, fountain, and rock guard. To this end, the urban biodiversity wing of the GHMC has taken steps to design and launch the works.