GHMC to have 320 more parks and 50 theme parks

By Nihad Amani Published: 2nd September 2020 1:53 pm IST

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 320 parks and 50 theme parks beside 120 junctions in the city, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Monday.

Inaugurating Mohan Nagar Colony Park in IS Sadan, the Mayor said as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s wish to make the city greener, and as per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body is making efforts for the same.

GHMC initiates cleanliness drive in parks

 In addition to the development of new parks, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on maintenance and beautification of existing parks in the city.

Under this initiative, the municipal corporation is conducting one-week cleanliness drive in all the parks starting Friday. This decision was taken after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the civic body to focus on improvement of facilities and providing new amenities in the parks.

Accordingly, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar directed the zonal commissioners and circle level officials to conduct special drive involving elected public representatives. In addition to cleaning, emphasis will be on taking up repairs to compound walls, gates, grills, footpaths and washrooms.

