GHMC to hire 18 mechanised sweepers

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to hire 18 heavy duty vacuum sweepers for mechanised sweeping of main roads in the city limits for a period of five years.

The civil authority has made the decision to purchase these heavy-duty vacuum cleaners with the aim of removing dust from the main roads and improving the air quality in the city.

The civic body is planning to hire 18 compact heavy duty vacuum sweeper for five zones include Khairatabad (5), LB Nagar (4), Secunderabad (4), Serilingampally (3) and Kukatpally (2).

It is divided into 18 packages. Each bundle contract is 1,14,46,400 rupees. The selected agency will operate 10 hours a day (9pm to 7am) on all 365 days a year.

The total package will cost GHMC over Rs 32 crore annually.

The corporation has been using the existing fleet for the past 14 years and decided to expand this fleet to other roads in the city by engaging private agencies on a lease basis.

GHMC has already invited bids from qualified bidders to provide road sweeping services using one-motor, heavy-duty compact vacuum cleaners for a period of five years.

GHMC will install GPS devices on the devices and record the start and end time of work, and sweep kilometers. Final billing will be passed based on recorded GPS data.