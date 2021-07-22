GHMC to identify illegal constructions in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The GHMC Commissioner had instructed all the Zonal Commissioners of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to identify the illegal constructions within the limits of twin cities. This information, as stated in the Commissioners letter, is to be presented to the Telangana High Court in connection with the cases being heard by the Court.

The Telangana High Court had expressed its indignation over the unlicensed and illegal constructions and instructed the authorities to submit the details in this regard.

The GHMC Commissioner letter to Zonal Commissioners carried queries as to how many constructions are underway in their zones; whether the construction work is underway as per the permission obtained by the owners or they are flouting the permission guidelines. The letter also sought information pertaining to the action taken so far with regard to illegal constructions.

The petitioners alleged in their petition to the High Court the GHMC authorities collusion with the Builders. The petition also accused the Town Planning authorities of maintaining silence over the illegal constructions which are going on with impunity.

The Municipal authorities in their defense say that due to the political interference they are unable to take action against the violators.