GHMC to sell scrap to overcome financial woes

Hyderabad: To overcome financial crises, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to sell scrap.

The financial condition of the GHMC is unstable since the Coronavirus pandemic and lock-down.

The GHMC has decided to dispose off the scrap which includes illegal hoardings, flexes, banners and other articles which are lying in the corporation’s warehouse in Begum Bazar.

The GHMC is flexible with the illegal hoardings but it started taking strict action lately.

In 2018, the Corporation impounded more than 20,000 illegal hoardings.