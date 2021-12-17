GHMC to set up isolation centres amidst increasing Omicron cases

Hyderabad: With the increase in the number of cases of Omicron, detected in Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to set up isolation centres in various parts of the city, paying special attention to areas with a notable rise in COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Hans India, the GHMC has directed zonal and deputy commissioners of each circle to set up isolation centres with an adequate number of beds and other facilities in places like the community halls, indoor stadiums and other places that can accommodate a large number of people in case of emergencies.

The civic body has instructed the circle authorities to sanitise public places including but not limited to religious institutions, health centres, and educational institutions.

“The medical officers and the sanitation wing are also focusing on increasing spraying of sodium hypochlorite in all zones. Sanitisation of all commercial establishments, educational institutions, places of worship, and houses would be taken up in coordination with the Health Department,” said Chief Entomologist, GHMC, A Rambabu.

Omicron Scare in Telangana

Telangana director of public health G Srinivasa Rao informed the public on Friday that the state’s Omicron tally has increased to 9. Eight of them have entered the state. 3 passengers from Kenya, 3 from UAE, 1 from Sudan, 1 from the United Kingdom and 1 from the Czech Republic have tested positive for Omicron and are being treated under isolation. One positive passenger travelled back to West Bengal.

One case from at-risk countries and six from non-at-risk countries have tested positive for the new variant. One person Hanumkonda has tested positive on the 8th day. All passengers that are reported positive from the Hyderabad airport have no reported symptoms.

He added that the COVID-19 situation in Telangana is under control. “The state government is all ready to deal with a new possible wave,” he added.