GHMC to take up modernizing old crematoria

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will initiate works to modernize several crematoria venues, as a part of the state government’s plan to upgrade their facilities. K Taraka Rama Rao, minister for urban development, on Wednesday will inaugurate works at one such venue in Dhaniyagutta in Begumpet.

While GHMC is heading and funding most of the works, several of them are being taken up by private companies as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity.

The crematorium at Dhaniyalagutta was upgraded with a cost of ₹4.6 crores. The crematorium has a compound wall will be constructed around the graveyard, besides provision of funeral platforms, provision for storage of mortal remains, prayer room, waiting area, seating gallery, parking, walkways, office place, wash area, and others, a statement by GHMC said.

GHMC has taken up modernization and development of ‘model graveyards’, with improved facilities, aesthetic look and pleasant environment.

Six more graveyards are at various stages of construction/execution with a cost of over ₹17 crore, at locations such as Saheb Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Padma Nagar, KPHB Colony Phase-7 besides Dhaniyalagutta, the statement said.