GHMC to tighten fire safety rules in city’s hospitals

Hyderabad: The fire accident in Gandhi Hospital once again brought to the fore the lack of fire fighting equipment in cities’ hospitals.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC) and the Fire Safety Department are conducting checks in Hyderabad and Secunderabad hospitals to examine their fire fighting equipment.

Actions are being taken against those hospitals which are lacking them.

In 2017, the Telangana State has formulated a fire safety policy which mandated the installation of fire fighting equipment in all the government and private hospitals.

During a fire safety check in 2019, more than 23 hospitals in Greater Hyderabad’s limits were found to be lacking the fire safety equipment. Fines were imposed on these Hospitals. But still there are many hospitals in the city without proper fire fighting equipment.

The officials of the GHMC and Fire Safety Department shall visit all the government, private, corporate hospitals and nursing homes to check the fire fighting equipment and their preparedness to deal with any fire accident in future.