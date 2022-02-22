GHMC to traders: Renew license by March 31 to avoid penalties

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday has urged traders to get their licenses renewed by March 31 to avoid penalties.

Traders who renew their licence before May 30 will have to pay 25 per cent of the license fee as a penalty while those who renew their licence from May 31 onwards will be imposed 50 per cent of the license fee as a penalty. It will not be imposed on traders who renewed licenses before March 31.

As per the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Government Order (GO) released in 2017 related to ease of doing business, the trade license is automatically renewed on payment of renewal fee. As per norms, if the trade is carried out without obtaining a valid trade of license, the civic body shall impose a 100 percent penalty on the trader at the time of identification followed by the fine of 10 per cent every month until trade license is obtained.

According to a press release from the civic body, the traders could apply for the license online. “All the traders are requested to obtain trade license by making online payment, they can renew their license by March 31 at any e-seva centres or Citizen Service Centres of the corporation. Further information can be obtained by visiting the GHMC site.