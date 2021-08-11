GHMC to use new technology to repair city roads

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), South Zone, Engineering Wing launched a pilot project to repair damaged city roads and potholes with High Strength Fibre Glass Tape technology.

According to the GHMC, the road repairing near the High Court was undertaken by using this new technology brought from Bengaluru.

A pothole of 6.5 square meters was repaired by using this technology which is being called “Road Rakshak Patch” technology. This technology shall be used to repair all the damaged city roads in GHMC limits in the future.

Dattupanth, Superintending Engineer (Projects), South Zone GHMC said, “This technology is based on American TM Peel and seal repair patch technology which enables the materials to embed in the road and form a waterproof seal and thus the repair works last longer.

Contrary to the traditional methods the Road Rakshak Patch Technology is a low-budget technology that is sturdy and helps in filling potholes, cracks, and utility cuts, and helps in repairing the roads in a better way.

“In the traditional repairing only seal is being used which is of temporary nature. American Road Patch TM Peel and Seal Repair technology is the permanent solution and GHMC shall use this technology in the future. To use this technology no special truck or equipment is needed and its use is extremely easy and the road repair works can be carried out without closing the roads,” Dattupanth said.