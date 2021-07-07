GHMC to vaccinate families of self-help group women in city

Updated: 7th July 2021 7:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government here has decided to give administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all the family members of women from self-help groups (SHG) in the Greater Hyderabad area, as well as all the family members of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation employees, staff and workers.

The GHMC, in a bid to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated, asked self-help women’s groups in all circles go to the nearest vaccination center and get all their family members inoculated. Everyone above the age of 18 must first register their details on the Cowin portal https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/.

Arrangements have been made to vaccinate at least a thousand people a day at each center, said the GHMC in a press note on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the GHMC also sent an SMS to 12.91 lakh property tax payers and representatives of colony welfare societies in the Greater Hyderabad area, asking them to get the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost at the nearest center.

The government in the city has already set up 100 vaccine centers exclusively to give free vaccines to all those above 18 years of age. The COVID-19 vaccine is being offered to people from all walks of life and the GHMC had earlier launched vaccination drives for various categories of people, who are at a higher risk of getting infected.

