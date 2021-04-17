GHMC: TRS to not context Lingojiguda by-election on BJP’s request

Hyderabad: Paving way for a unanimous election, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Friday decided against contesting the by-elections to Lingojiguda division in GHMC limits on humanitarian grounds.

The decision was taken following an appeal made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, led by former MLC N Ramachander Rao, in a meeting with TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan here.

The by-election to the Lingojiguda division was necessitated after corporator-elect from BJP, Akula Ramesh Goud died days before the swearing-in ceremony due to post-COVID complications. The BJP has decided to field Ramesh Goud’s son Akhil Goud in the by-election, scheduled to be held on April 30.

LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, late Ramesh Goud’s family members and leaders from both parties participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, KTR said the untimely death of Akula Ramesh Goud was unfortunate. KTR also took an initiative to call TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to request him not to field any candidate for the by-poll on behalf of the Congress and ensure a unanimous election of Akhil Goud.