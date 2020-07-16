GHMC uses 22 long boom excavator for demolitions

Hyderabad: In a continuance of a special drive on demolition of unauthorized constructions, GHMC demolished the unauthorised multi-floored structures of Gurukul Trust lands at Madhapur on Wednesday

The town planning wing of GHMC have identified altogether 44 un-authorised structures in Gurukul Trust lands. Out of which 36 were demolished with small machinery cutters from June 29 to July 14.

The remaining structures to be demolished are high rises that are 22 meters high, long boom, long reach excavators are being used. GHMC will deploy this machinery for the next three days to demolish the high rise buildings stated GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar.