GHMC uses 22 long boom excavator for demolitions

By Mohammed Hussain Last Updated: 16th July 2020 2:19 pm IST
GHMC uses 22 long boom excavator for demolitions

Hyderabad: In a continuance of a special drive on demolition of unauthorized constructions, GHMC demolished the unauthorised multi-floored  structures of Gurukul Trust lands at Madhapur on Wednesday

The town planning wing of GHMC have identified altogether 44 un-authorised structures in Gurukul Trust lands. Out of which 36 were demolished with small machinery cutters from June 29 to July 14. 

The remaining structures to be demolished are high rises that are 22 meters high, long boom, long reach excavators are being  used. GHMC will deploy this machinery for  the next  three days to demolish the high rise buildings stated GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar. 

Categories
HyderabadNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close