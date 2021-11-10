GHMC vigil on unauthorised mutton, beef sale in city shops

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) is planning to wage a campaign against the sale of unauthorised mutton and beef in the city shops. The mutton and beef without the slaughter house stamp shall be destroyed.

The GHMC’s veterinary officials said that there is no health guarantee of the animals slaughtered in places other than the designated slaughterhouses. Hence, they are trying to ensure that healthy mutton and beef are sold in the city shops.

According to the veterinary officials, a campaign was launched in the City from April last year till January of the current year to destroy 1222 kg of mutton and 1300 kgs of beef. Action has been taken against the shop owners and Rs. 18 lakh was collected from them as penalties.

GHMC officials are exhorting the owners of restaurants and hotels to not purchase mutton and beef except with slaughterhouse stamps.

The veterinary officials warned mutton and beef shop owners of strict action against their shops if they are found selling unauthorised mutton and beef and their shops will be sealed.