GHMC warns against the use of banned firecrackers

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday warned people against the use of banned crackers, urging people to adhere to the orders from the Supreme Court.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court has issued an order regulating the bursting of the crackers and the use of low emission sound and light-emitting functional firecrackers. In this regard, the production, sale, and use of banned firecrackers is a punishable offence, said the GHMC in a press release.

The order from the GHMC states that there are patrolling teams, which will be deployed to keep a check on shopkeepers who are involved in procurement and sale of the banned firecrackers. These teams are authorised to levy appropriate fines and punishment.

The civic body has requested citizens to practice community fire cracking at pre-designated sites which will be monitored by concerned authorities. Furthermore, it has asked people to be vigilant and inform their nearby police stations, if anyone is found selling banned firecrackers.