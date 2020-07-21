GHMC witnesses slight decline in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the COVID-19 hotspot in Telangana, has seen a slight decline in cases during the last about a week even as a few districts witnessed a considerable rise in the number of infections.

The cases reported in GHMC during the last one week are as follows: July 14- 815, July 15- 796, July 16- 788, July 17- 806, July 18- 667, July 19-557 and July 20- 510.

Along with GHMC, its neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts have also reported a substantial number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The spread of the virus had been low in many districts in the state for a long time.

However, some of the total 33 districts have witnessed an increase in the infections in recent days.

For example, the positive cases reported in Karimnagar district were: July 14- 29, July 15- 41, July 16- 92, July 17-77, July 18-58, July 19-27 and July 20- 87.

The cases in Nalgonda district include July 14- 38, July 15-58, July 16- 64, July 17- 35, July 18-46, July 19- 26 and July 20- 24.

Warangal Urban district: July 14- 30, July 15- 44, July 16- 47, July 17- 51, July 18- 37, July 19- 117 and July 20- 73.

The total COVID-19 cases in Telangana as on July 20 was 46,274.

The cumulative sample positivity rate was 16.8 per cent, according to the state government bulletin.

Telangana, which had drawn flak for its alleged low testing numbers, has stepped up testing of samples since the last several weeks.

As of July 1, the number of samples tested cumulatively was 92,797.

The total number of samples tested till July 20 was 2,76,222.

Source: With Agency Inputs