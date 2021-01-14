GHMC workers to be vaccinated in first phase

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 29,000 workers including the cleaning staff for vaccination during first phase.

They were instructed to keep ready their Identity card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Pan Card and the card issued by the Corporation to enroll their names.

Cleaning staff would be informed through SMS messages or will be given a paper slip with details. In the first phase, the ‘Swach Bharat’ vehicle drivers, waste management staff, engineers, zonal and dy commissioners would be vaccinated. About 1100 buildings in the city – mostly schools or colleges – have been identified to serve as Covid-19 vaccination centers. A special App has been launched to include information of those availing the vaccination.