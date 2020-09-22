GHMC’s Disaster Response team rescues kitten

Hyderabad: A pet cat that apparently climbed a tree and wasn’t able to get down was rescued by a team of the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) on Tuesday morning.

According to the residents, the feline was found mewing from the tree on Monday night and the locals weren’t able to help in spite of repeated attempts.

Finally, on Tuesday morning, a woman called the DRF and sought assistance, following which a team was immediately dispatched. One of the team members climbed up onto the tree and rescued the cat.

Appreciating the efforts of DRF, an NGO named Compassionate Society For Animals tweeted “Rain or shine, the DRF team is always there to rescue those in need. The ever ready team rescued a pet cat stuck on a tree, in spite of the rains that have created havoc in the city. Thanks to them, it was a happy reunion for the cat and parent.”

Rain or shine, the @DRFEVDM team is always there to rescue those in need.The ever ready team rescued a pet cat stuck on a tree,in spite of the rains that have created havoc in the city.Thanks to them, it was a happy reunion for the cat and parent.@arvindkumar_ias @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/SIJ6RxqImH — Compassionate Society For Animals (@CSA_Telangana) September 22, 2020