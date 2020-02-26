GHMC’s Literacy Survey: Citizens refuse to furnish details

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Citizens of Hyderabad have no faith in the literacy survey which is being conducted in the city by the GHMC. Many people are refusing to furnish the details of literacy.

In the Begumpet area, GHMC survey personnel had to face resistance from the public.

It may be mentioned that GHMC had announced a 10 day program of collecting details about the literacy, but on the 2nd day itself in many areas of Begumpet and Secunderabad, people turned down the request of enumerators.

People have an apprehension that in order to implement NPR Govt of TS is using different tactics and literacy survey is one of them. People also say that the Govt of TS is collecting all those details in the name of the literacy and family welfare survey in piecemeal basis which is not possible to obtain through NPR.

GHMC officials say that the literacy survey has no connection with NPR.

Despite this, the survey personnel have to face public wrath.

The residents of Begumpet and Rasoolpura told that in the present context they don’t want any kind of survey, but the implementation of the program by GHMC is creating doubts among the public.

Despite showing identity cards, people refused to give the details of literacy about their families.

People are of the opinion that if at all GHMC wants to collect these details, the survey could be conducted next year. At that time people would have no hesitation to furnish the details of their literacy.