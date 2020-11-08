GHMC’s Strategic Nala DV Program to prevent future flooding

Hyderabad: To avoid flooding and development of nalas in the city, the Telangana govt. has set up a Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to execute its related works.

KT Rama Rao, Urban Development Minister said that SNDP has been exclusively setup to deal with all issues pertaining to Nalas and to mitigate the adversities on account of heavy rains or urban floods in the city in future.

He further said that under this initiative, the SNDP will identify critical narrow points, encroachments on nalas, study trunk mains, feeder nalas and other aspects and submit reports to take up works in a mission mode. Action will be initiated accordingly.

Last month, the city received heavy rainfall which results in flooding of many low lying areas and residential colonies.

The narrowing of nalas and storm water drains are among the other factors which prevented the free flow of water.

The move to set up SNDP comes in the wake of taking up Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and developing road infrastructure to ease traffic congestion in different areas across the city. The idea is to replicate the move and reap good results, he said.

The officials from municipal, public health and water works departments will be a part of the wing. Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Chief Engineer C Vasantha, who retired last month, has been appointed as OSD of SNDP.