Ghulam Nabi Azad bats for elections in J-K to bring things back to normal

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that things will be back to normal in Jammu and Kashmir only after elections are held in the Union Territory and power is given to the people.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, “If election happens (in Kashmir) and the power is given in the hands of people, then I believe all will be well.”

When asked about the ‘peace’ situation and ‘Kashmiriyat’, a term often used to describe the culture of brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir, he said: “Kashmiriyat is there like it was there before. There is no change. People are the same. They still love each other. The same secularism and socialism exist there.”

Earlier today, the senior Congress leader offered namaz at the Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr.

On the occasion of Eid, he said, “It’s a matter of joy to get some relief from COVID finally. People reached the road because of space constraints… may walls of hatred break for eternity.”

Earlier this year, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that polls would be conducted after the delimitation exercise was over, following consultation with political parties.

The central government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019.

As per reports, Delimitation Commission is going to submit its final report within days.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory for the first time after Article 370 was scrapped.