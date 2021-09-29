Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi to convene CWC meeting

New Delhi: Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for early meet of the Congress Working Committee which is the highest decision making body of the party.

Azad in his letter pointed out the need for permanent president and to discuss party affairs in the present scenario and has reiterated his demand for organisational elections in the party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and wondered who in the party is taking decisions. He said that the party leaders’ demand of organisational elections has not been met even a year after the letter was written by G-23.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal said, “There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don’t know, one of my senior colleagues perhaps has written or is about to write to the interim president to immediately convene a CWC meeting so that a dialogue can be initiated.”

He appealed to those leaders who quit Congress to come back to the fold and said, “its ironic to say that we are going to leave the party. Those who were considered close to the top leadership have left the party and those who were not considered close are still standing with the party. We are G-23 and not Ji-huzoor 23.”

Sibal said that he is speaking on behalf of those Congress members who wrote the letter in August 2020 and are waiting for the action to be taken by the leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC and central election committee.

In August last year, a group of 23 leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding elections in the party and for visible and effective leadership. The Congress has said that party will move forward but it has not conducted elections.