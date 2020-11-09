‘Ghunghats’ will be back in vogue: Monisha Jaising

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) Fashion designer Monisha Jaising feels the pandemic will bring back the traditional “Ghunghat” worn by brides. As wedding season approaches, she says, the focus will be on silhouettes.

Excerpts from her interview with IANSlife:

Q: How has Covid changed bridal fashion and what trends do predict for the season ?

A: Due to the pandemic, weddings have changed completely — from guests list to the bridal attire. Earlier, brides used to go for heavy embroidery “lehengas” with a lot of jewellery to go with it. However, in the given situation, weddings have become closed door events with limited number of family and friends. It has brought back the traditional “ghunghat”. This will be a huge come back trend in all weddings post Covid as it is not just our tradition, but will also work as a mask to keep you safe.

The concept of “ghungats” has been there foe centuries. Its utilisation has become more of a fashion statement that necessity, because it’s meant to be a royal wedding accessory and also completes the Indian wedding attire.

Q: Silhouettes to be given more importance?

A: During this wedding season, the main focus will be on silhouettes because it’s now more important than heavy embellishments; sequins in the zari can carry the virus up to 72 hours. So brides should have something that safer during this time. Silhouettes will play the role as it will be the focus of the garment.

Q: Can bridal couture can be made functional?

A: Functional and comfortable clothing is the new essential for every bride for example lehengas and evening gowns with pockets to keep their stuff handy like mask, sanitiser, etc. Considering the current scenario, comfort is the key. Pocket lehengas or pre-stitched sarees are revolutionary in creating functional fashion. As many festivals and occasions are small due to pandemic, the kind of garments that we used to wear earlier has changed. Definitely this can bring more innovation to bridal fashion.

Q: How is bridal wear becoming sustainable?

A: Bridal wear can be reused on other occasions as going minimal with garments is trending. Garments that are simple yet elegant, can be recreated, for instance, pairing the bottom of the lehenga with shirt to rock the occasion.

