GI tag for 5 Indian coffee beans to boost exports

Bengaluru, Oct 1 : Five varieties of Indian coffee beans have received geographical indication (GI) tags for promoting them in overseas markets and boosting their exports, an official said on Thursday.

“We have released GI tag for five coffee varieties, including three from Karnataka and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, to help its planters promote them in international markets and to boost their exports,” a Coffee Board official said in a statement here.

About 70 per cent of the coffee produced in South India, mostly in Karnataka, are exported worldwide, as their domestic consumption is stagnant at 30 per cent.

The five varieties of beans are grown in Coorg, Bababudangiri and Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Two specialty coffees — Monsooned Malabar Arabica and Monsooned Malabar Robusta — got GI tag in 2008.

“The region-specific GI tags will increase the visibility of the varieties in the overseas market and boost their exports, as they are promoted in national and international fora,” said the official.

The state-run board under the Union Commerce Ministry has exhorted other growers to register their bean variety for branding and marketing in domestic and overseas markets.

“The board works with Indian missions in Germany, Finland, Belgium, China, Russia and Brazil for promoting the aromatic coffee varieties in the consuming markets,” said the official.

To boost domestic consumption, especially in western, northern and eastern markets where tea consumption is more, the board has unveiled a nationwide programme with the help of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) to build capacity with 200 entrepreneurs for retailing the beverage.

“The programme will bridge the value chain gap in the three regions where coffee is not as popular as tea. We will conduct awareness programmes to promote coffee consumption in the non-traditional markets of the country,” the official added.

Source: IANS

