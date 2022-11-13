Giant version of the official World Cup ball displayed in Turkey

Ankara: A giant version of “The Journey” was displayed in Besiktas Square in Istanbul, Turkey, the official ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will kick off on November 20 in the Qatari capital, Doha, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The giant version of the “journey” ball is about 3 meters high and weighs about 280 kilograms, and it will be displayed in Besiktas Square for 10 days.

The ball is inspired by architecture, boats and the Qatar flag, designed to reflect the culture of the host country of the World Cup, and is characterized by the highest levels of accuracy and reliability thanks to its design and surface texture.

The journey is the 14th ball of the World Cup that has been unveiled by Adidas, a world-famous manufacturer of sports products.

Qatar is preparing for the influx of fans from all over the world as it hosts the finals of the tournament between November 20 and December 18, the first in an Arab country and the Middle East.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the finale on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.