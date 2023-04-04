‘Gigi Ikde’, ‘Aye Tommy’: Indian paps’ funny video from Ambani’s event goes viral

Mumbai: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated recently and event saw the presence of top personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the world of fashion during that 2-day long event. Apart from several A-listers from Bollywood, Hollywood celebs like Spiderman fame Tom Holland, US actor Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, and celebrity stylist Law Roach also attended the events.

Amid all the glam and glow, what netizens like most is the way paparazzi are calling the names of foreign stars when they pose before the camera.

Videos from the NMACC red carpet are going viral like wildfire and paps are seen mispronouncing the names of ‘Gigi Hadid’ and calling Tom Holland as ‘Tom’ and ‘Tommy’ to get the attention.

Check out the various videos and memes shared by internet users on various social media platforms.

