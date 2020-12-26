Gill should have got opportunity a couple of years back: Agarkar

Melbourne, Dec 26 : Shubman Gill should have been given his Test debut about two years ago, according to former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar. Gill made his debut in the longest format of the game on Saturday in India’s second Test against Australia. He ended the day on 28 off 38 balls, helping India reach 36/1.

“He (Shubman Gill) should have got an opportunity a couple of years back. He just looks ready. You can see obviously he has got the potential,” Ajit Agarkar told Sony Sports.

While he had his fair share of luck as he got beaten on a number of occasions by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and was dropped on five in the fourth over, it was Gill who got India off the mark with a drive past mid-off for four two balls before that. He hit five fours in a well-paced second wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara as the pair helped India get over the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal.

“Couldn’t have been easy this little period but just grew in confidence with every ball that he played. Yes, got an opportunity, he has got that little bit of luck which you need at times. Hopefully, he can go on and make that count,” Agarkar added.

