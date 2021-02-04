Gillette India logs 15% rise in Oct-Dec net profit

Mumbai, Feb 4 : Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 82 crore.

In a statement, the company said that during the period under review, it delivered sales of Rs 520 crore, up 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of its robust product portfolio, strong retail execution, and market recovery.

Gillette India Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said: “For the second consecutive quarter, we delivered double-digit profitable growth driven by the strength of our trusted product portfolio, strong retail execution and strong market recovery in the quarter.”

He added that as market continues to recover in the grooming category, the company will continue to remain focused on its strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening the organisation and culture.

