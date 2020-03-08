Girl commits suicide due to hurdles in love marriage

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A girl committed suicide as she was facing hurdles in marrying the boy of her choice.

This incident took place at Miyapur police station. According to report of the police, the girl, aged 31 years, was working as a physiotherapist. She had fallen in love with a boy by name Ranjeet and she wanted to marry him.

When she came to know that matrimonial alliances are being finalized, she got worried and took the extreme step.

The Miyapur police have registered a case and have started investigation.