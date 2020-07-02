Girl ends life a day after boyfriend commits suicide

By Sameer Published: July 02, 2020, 7:42 pm IST
Girl found dead
Representational Photo

Chandigarh: A day after a 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a wooden ladder, his girlfriend too ended her life in Mohali on Thursday in a similar manner, the police said.

Pragya (26), a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was the girlfriend of Sahil Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Suicide was caught on CCTV camera

Kumar’s suicide was caught on a CCTV camera and the girl was spotted near the victim at the time of the crime.

Kumar was working with a private company in Sector 66 in Mohali, near here. They were staying as paying guests in the same locality. The duo wanted to get married.

Source: IANS
Categories
Crime and AccidentTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close