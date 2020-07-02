Girl ends life a day after boyfriend commits suicide

Chandigarh: A day after a 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a wooden ladder, his girlfriend too ended her life in Mohali on Thursday in a similar manner, the police said.

Pragya (26), a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was the girlfriend of Sahil Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Suicide was caught on CCTV camera

Kumar’s suicide was caught on a CCTV camera and the girl was spotted near the victim at the time of the crime.

Kumar was working with a private company in Sector 66 in Mohali, near here. They were staying as paying guests in the same locality. The duo wanted to get married.

Source: IANS