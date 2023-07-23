Girl expelled from UP school for radicalising students against Muslims

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, "No complaint has been received by the police, and therefore, no action has been taken in the matter."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 8:36 am IST
Creative by Siasat

Meerut: A 16-year-old student has been expelled from a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for “asking Hindu students to distance themselves from Muslim pupils, citing examples from films like ‘Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’,” police said.

BookMyMBBS

The girl’s parents, however, alleged that she was asked to leave the school by the authorities for “wearing a tilak on her forehead and a rudraksha bead on her wrist inside the school premises”.

Also Read
Communal enmity is India’s biggest weakness: former president Kovind

Principal of the school, Bhawna Chauhan, said, “The girl’s hardline approach was the reason for her expulsion. Her behaviour was disruptive with her radicalised thinking. She was creating a nuisance and spreading hatred against Muslim students.”

MS Education Academy

The girl’s mother told reporters on Saturday that, “My daughter was merely following her rituals and she was punished for it.”

“Wearing tilak and rudraksha beads is not allowed as it is not a part of the uniform,” the principal said.

The girl, meanwhile, said, “We are all aware of the instances revealed in films like ‘Kashmir Files’. So, I used to warn my friends of the consequences of love jihad.”

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, “No complaint has been received by the police, and therefore, no action has been taken in the matter.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 8:36 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button