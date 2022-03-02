Girl falls off joy ride at Numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl received injuries after falling off a joy ride at Numaish in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Soon after the accident the girl, Syeda Madiha, was rushed to the hospital. She is out of danger now.

The girl who is from Canada had come to Hyderabad along with her parents to meet her relatives.

On Tuesday, she visited the Numaish which has started recently. At the exhibition, she took a ride but unfortunately, she fell down when the ride was in motion.

Although she received injuries due to the accident, no complaint was filed at Begum Bazar Police station.

Numaish in Hyderabad may continue during ramzan

Numaish in Hyderabad may continue during Ramzan. However, the final decision is yet to be taken by the exhibition society.

While Ramzan in Hyderabad will begin in the first week of April, possibilities are being explored to continue the exhibition till April third week.

The cost of the Numaish ticket has not been changed. It is Rs. 30 per person and the entry of children below the age of five years is free.

Numaish after outbreak of COVID in 2019

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, many recreational activities including Numaish in Hyderabad have been affected.

Even, last month, the authorities were forced to close the Numaish due to a rise in COVID cases in Telangana.

The decision to reopen it was taken only after the state started witnessing a dip in the daily infection.