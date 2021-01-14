Girl going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gang-raped in Odisha

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 4:45 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 : A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped while she was going to take holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Odisha’s Baripada town on Thursday, said police.

The Baripada town police arrested two persons including a minor after the victim lodged an FIR in this connection.

The incident occurred in a village under Baripada Town Police limits in Mayurbhanj district in the early hours of Thursday.

Birendra Senapati, Baripada town Inspector In-Charge, said the victim was heading towards a river for the dip when two youths of the locality took her forcibly and raped her at a secluded place near the river bed.

Later, the girl somehow managed to escape the spot and narrated her ordeal to her elder sister following which a complaint was lodged at the Baripada Town police station.

