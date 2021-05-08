Girl who was airlifted to Hyderabad on Sonu Sood’s help passes away; actor mourns

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday took to his Instagram to mourn the unfortunate demise of a young girl from Nagpur who he got airlifted to Hyderabad for COVID treatment. According to his post, she had been battling COVID-19 for a month before her death.

In April the 25-year-old girl, Bharti, was shifted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital with the help of Sonu Sood for further COVID-19 treatment. According to reports, 85-90 per cent of her lungs were damaged due to the virus.

Sonu Sood’s heartfelt post

In his Instagram post, Sonu Sood expressed his sadness over her demise and mentioned that he will always hold a special place for her in his heart even though he’s never met her.

He wrote, “Bharti, a young girl from Nagpur whom I airlifted on an air ambulance to Hyderabad passed away last night. Rest in Power My Dear Bharti. You fought the last month like a complete tigress on an Ecmo machine. Even though I never met you, you’ll Always hold a very special place in my heart. My Condolences to her entire family, I’m going to meet them very soon. Life is genuinely unfair at times.”

“This world will always miss you,” he captioned the post.

Have a look at the emotional post here.

Earlier Sonu Sood spoke about Bharti’s health to ANI and said, “Doctors had said that the chances are 20 per cent and asked me whether I still wanted to go ahead with it. I said ‘Of course. She is a 25-year-old young girl and she will fight the battle hard and she will come out of it stronger.’ That’s why we took this chance and we decided to get an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. The treatment is going well in Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best. She will recover and come back soon.”

Sonu Sood has been in the limelight since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India as he has extended a helping hand to migrant workers and patients numerous times. People across the globe have been hailing the actor for his philanthropic work amid the pandemic.