GIST to organize off campus drive for engineering graduates

Nellore: Geethanjali Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) is going to organize off campus drive for engineering graduates.

The drive is going to be conducted in collaboration with AUROPRO, a leading provider of Cloud and digital product engineering services company. It is going to be held on April 14, 2022, at GIST, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility for the off campus drive

The candidates must be engineering graduates who have completed their graduation in 2020, 2021, or 2022. Their percentage in engineering should be at least 65 percent. Apart from it, their percentage in 10th and intermediate must be at least 70 percent.

Those who are graduating in 2022 will get a stipend of Rs. 10 thousand during the training and Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum after completion of the training period.

Candidates who have completed graduation in 2020 or 2021 will get a salary of Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum after the training period.

Training

The selected candidates will be given 3-6 months of training during which they will be trained on one of the platforms that include MuleSoft, AWS, and Salesforce. Post-training, they will be hired as software engineers.

The training will be given at Madhapur, Hyderabad. There will be no training fee. The selected candidates will have to join the training program in the 3rd week of April 2022.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).

For further details, they can contact Mr. Naveen or Ms. Anusha on their cellphone numbers 9550889007 and 9550055229 respectively.

Email can also be sent to placements@gist.edu.in or carvingcareers@gist.edu.in.