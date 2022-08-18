Give back my right to live without fear: Bilkis appeals to Gujarat govt

Two days after the release of 11 men who were found guilty of committing mass murder and gang rape of family members of Bilkis Bano in the 2002 Gujarat riots, a distraught Bilkis has released a statement asking the Gujarat government ‘to give back her right to live without fear.’

The statement was released by her lawyer Shobha Gupta on behalf of Bilkis. Bano said that her faith in the judicial system of India has been shaken and has been left with a feeling of numbness.

“Today, I can only say this – how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system, and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma. The release of my convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts,” the statement read.

Every word of this is heartbreaking. #BilkisBano full statement pic.twitter.com/IX9ywJnbap — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 17, 2022

Bilkis mentioned in her statement that she was not enquired or consulted by the Gujarat government before taking such a big decision.

“I appeal to the Gujarat government, please undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe,” the statement concluded.

The 11 convicts were released as part of the government’s remission policy on August 15. Soon after they stepped out of the jail, they were welcomed with garlands and sweets. Many local Gujarati media also welcomed their release. They were also facilitated by the right-wing organisation – Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Speaking to NDTV, Sohba Gupta said that they were in utter disbelief about the state government’s decision. Asked if they would challenge the order, Gupta said that they did not know what to do as. “Whoever was with Bilkis in her journey all these years, we have no clue what to do,” she said.

Bilkis Bano was one of the few victims who came forward and challenged the state police and Gujarat government headed by the then chief minister Narendra Modi against the atrocities meted on her and her family members in March 3, 2002.

Fifteen members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were brutally killed and gang raped by Hindu men, including the 11 convicts. Bilkis was five-month pregnant when she was gang raped along with three other female members of her family.

For years, Bilkis fought the legal battle fitting resistance from the state and police. Justice was finally awarded on January 18, 2008, when a special CBI court sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment.