‘Give Oscar to KCR for lying’: Telangana BJP chief attacks CM

Hyderabad: Following Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s (KCR) speech at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) TRS plenary on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay mocked KCR and alleged that the he had said “blatant lies”. Sanjay stated that KCR should be “given an Oscar” for his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with regard to the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

“KCR was incensed that the chief secretary to the government had sent a letter to the Election Commission (EC) asking them to postpone the elections as there was a COVID-19 influence in Telangana,” said Bandi Sanjay. He also stated that the TRS supremo has “cheated” Dalits in the state by promising to make a member of the community the chief minister and then not keeping it up.

“Shame on the CM. He has already cheated Dalits by not fulfilling the promise of making a Dalit chief minister. A Dalit deputy chief Minister was removed from office and insulted. If KCR, who has been the TRS president for 20 years, really has any affection on Dalits, why not at least give him them (the party) presidency?” asked the BJP state president questioned.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar campaigned in Veenavanka Mandal, Bethigal and Challuru villages of the Huzurabad constituency on Monday. Former MP Jitender Reddy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, and others participated in the campaign.