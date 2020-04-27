Given relaxations to mitigate people’s problems: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy today said that the central government had given several relaxations to mitigate the problems faced by the people of the country due to the ongoing lockdown. He said that they had allowed the opening of industries and commercial establishments , which were not located in Red Zone and Covid 19 hotspot areas of the country.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said that they had given permission to building and project construction activities besides allowing the agriculture and allied activities in the country. He said that the prime minister of the country Narendra Modi would find out the opinions and views of the chief ministers of all the states of the country on the ongoing nation wide lockdown in the country. Citing that 8 states of the country don’t have the covid 19 cases , he claimed that the coronavirus positive cases had shot up due to the markaz returnees across the country.

Citing that some of the states of the county have urged the central government to withdraw the lockdown in a phase wise manner, he said that the people of the country would have to follow safety measures for two months even after withdrawal of the lockdown.

He urged the people of the country to not come out of their houses without masks and maintain social distance in all public places. Claiming that the country will soon have foreign investments, he urged the farmers to not worry about their future. He promised the farmers that their government would buy every piece of seed from the farmers. Reddy said that the Center has the adequate stocks of food grains for the next three and half Years.

