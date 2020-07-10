‘Glee’ actor Naya Rivera goes missing after boat ride with son

By Neha Published: July 10, 2020, 9:51 pm IST
Naya Rivera

Washington D.C.: Authorities of the Ventura County have been searching for ‘Glee’ actor Naya Rivera since Wednesday (local time) after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a boat in Lake Piru.

According to Fox News, Ventura County Sherrif Department said that Rivera had reportedly rented a boat around 1 pm on Wednesday and the boater found her child in the boat all by himself three hours later.

Authorities have been searching for her using helicopters, drones and dive teams.

The Ventura County Sherrif department on Wednesday night tweeted that search and rescue operation for the actor will continue “at first light” on Thursday. She has been noted as a drowning victim.

Rivera’s son is reportedly unharmed and he told authorities that he went swimming with his mother but her mother did not return to the boat ever.
She had tweeted a picture of her kissing her son on Tuesday.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close